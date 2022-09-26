We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Lonnie Hannah
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Circuit Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Williamson
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 63
EDUCATION:Graduate Burch High School, National Sheriff’s Academy, WV Circuit Clerk’s Supreme Court E-FileTraining.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Circuit Clerk
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former Mingo County Sheriff
FAMILY: wife, Darlene; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Deanna; grandson, Jayden.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
As a Former Sheriff, I Learned a lot about the court system and how it works. As your Circuit Clerk for the last six years, I have worked with my chief Clerk and my staff to be able to step in, if one of the workers is not available to get the work done.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
To continue to provide professional and courteous services while constantly training and updating Supreme Court E-Filing System.
3. The e-file system is slowly being rolled out by the West Virginia Supreme Court. What do you think the advantages and disadvantages of the e-file system are?
More convenient for the Attorneys, and Judges to file their paperwork for their cases at any time, which translates into savings for their Clients and the Citizens of our County. The system is constantly being updated and refined making it easier for the Courts and Attorneys to access.
4. Jurors typically have to call a phone number every night they are on jury duty, when they could simply receive a text message or automated call notifying them they have duty the following day. Do you believe there needs to be an overhaul in the system of how jury duty selections are made and how jurors are notified of their selection?
Clerks office always calls and sends out letters to the juror’s that are pulled with the date and time for them to call to see if they are to report. There is a Facebook page jurors can check about scheduled Trials. If the trial has been resolved, it will post a new date and time for them to call the jury line.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.