NAME: Tom Slone
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Williamson District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Tom Slone for Board of Education
HOME CITY: Williamson
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 70
EDUCATION: Master of Arts Degree in Educational Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Member of the Mingo County Board of Education.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired educator having taught at the elementary, middle school, high school and college level. Former business owner of Delbarton Mini Mart, Slone’s Mini Mart, Tieto’s Pizza and Tom’s accounting and license service.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: O’Brien Lodge 101 AF&AM, President of Coalfield Community Action Partnership.
FAMILY: wife, Brenda Slone; children, Scott Slone and Jocelyn Slone; granddaughter, Kaylyn Slone.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: After retiring with 30 years in the Mingo County School System, I decided to run for a seat on the Mingo County BOE as a way to continue to give back and support the children of Mingo County.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
To insure that Federal, State and County policies of the Board of Education are followed and ensure that all children in Mingo County receive the best education possible. Also, ensure that our teachers and service personnel have the necessary support they need to achieve these goals.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Continue to support and encourage programs that we presently have in place like: Credit Recovery, Option Pathways and Summer School. Also, CTE, Academic and extra-curricular programs geared toward student success.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Continue to expand programs that are presently in place like: Mobil Apps, Mass communications to students and parents and individual websites for each school with email addresses for all staff so parents can directly contact and communicate with their child’s teachers.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Curriculum standards are established by the State Department of Education and handed down to the County Boards of Education. In order to meet these standards, teachers are provided with tools necessary to see that their students meet these standards.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
I would continue support for after school tutoring, virtual tutoring, summer school and programs like Camp Success that help address learning loss caused by the Covid pandemic. Also, I would continue to support the early release of students every other Friday to allow teachers to collaborate with other teachers to ensure that all involved are working together for student success.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Schools should continue to collaborate with outside agencies like STOP Coalition and Prestera Center who focus on addictions that affect students. Education and counselling are key in battling the drug epidemic in students. Police Resource Officers in the schools are also a valuable tool in this fight.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Addressing learning loss and the emotional, social and mental well-being of the students and staff must be addressed. Putting programs in place to address these issues are a priority.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
School buildings in our county are in relatively good condition. This is in part to the preventive maintenance program presently in place. The receipt of ESSER funds is helping the county replace HVAC systems within the county improving air quality in the schools. Replacing bleachers at several schools is a priority. Improving indoor and outdoor learning spaces is needed.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
School systems are being forced to advertise and sell themselves to the general public. Students need the social, emotional and academic advantages public school offers. Public schools have the ability to offer a wider range of curriculum choices and CTE programs geared toward student success. Early Collage Academy allows high school students the opportunity to graduate high school with an Associate Degree from SWVCTC.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Having controlled entrances leading into each school is a must. This prevents unauthorized people from entering the school building. Maintaining Police Resource Officers in the high schools is a tremendous asset toward the safety of our students.