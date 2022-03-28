We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Justin Endicott
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Stafford District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Gilbert
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 38
EDUCATION: Masters of Arts in Education K-8 / Administration K-12 / Reading Specialist K-12.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Coordinator of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction - Logan County Schools. Next year I will be principal of Huff Consolidated Elementary & Middle School - Wyoming County Schools.
FAMILY: wife, Katie Endicott; children, Emma and Noah Endicott.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: From a young age, I dreamed of being a teacher. I would always play school at home and admire my teachers during the day to mimic them during my play time at home. As an adult, I have fulfilled that dream and have been an educator for 16 years. I adore seeing students learn and it is my personal mission to see the doors of opportunity opened and our schools become the best schools in America. My goal is that our school systems are so good, people from all over the nation ask to come see what we are doing.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role as a board member is to ensure an equitable education is being offered and acquired by all the students of Mingo County Schools along with providing an equitable work environment for all staff. My role will be to see that Mingo County is moving forward to provide opportunities for all involved.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Research is telling us that students are struggling in social and emotional development. We have to ensure that students and staff alike are being enriched. The arts need to be emphasized and opportunities for students to embrace their creative outlets. Schools need to be a place students don’t want to leave rather than only attending because of a mandate.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
I have worked in many districts nationally and have been fortunate to see many practices in place. The key is to bring all stakeholders to the table and create a plan to increase communication that works for all parties involved. I think Mingo has made some strides in this area, but we have a lot of work left to do.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
I have spent my entire career in education working in this area. The first step is to offer quality professional learning opportunities for teachers. Students need access to high quality instructional materials equal to that of students nationally. I want a student educated in Mingo County to have a level playing field with a student from any state.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
As I have worked in schools throughout my career, the first step is to look at the current data. We have to address achievement gaps and create sustainable plans to move students forward. Literacy is the key to unlock learning opportunities. Many bodies of research are addressing the “Knowledge Gap” students in America are facing.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Knowledge is power. We need to increase the education around harmful side effects and create focus groups to determine what social and emotional needs students are facing that cause them to engage in drug activity.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Student achievement. If students aren’t achieving, then what are we doing? When we increase student achievement, that will mean we have increased all other areas of development for the child.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
We should ALWAYS be improving our facilities. Our students and staff deserve nothing less than the best in every area. As a teacher myself, I have worked in facilities that need attention. I would frequently visit our facilities to create my own understanding of what needs attention. Additionally, I hope to meet with staff and students to get input regularly.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
As an educator, I have spent countless hours in this area. I am convinced that if we make our schools the best they can be, we won’t have to worry about these factors, because our public schools will be the place to be. Increase opportunities, and create academics that can’t be topped, everything else will be minute issues.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Social and emotional well-being. As a student, I suffered intense bullying and it is my mission to ensure our students are safe, happy, and productive. Our students need opportunities outside of academics, they need opportunities to talk and express themselves.