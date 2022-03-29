We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: John Preece
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Lee District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Delbarton
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 85
EDUCATION: Master’s plus 60.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Educator.
FAMILY: wife, Myrtle Baisden Blankenship; sons, Warren, Gregory and stepson Ronnie Blankenship.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been a teacher/ principal most of my life. I supervised student teachers for 20 years with Marshall University and have worked in all areas of education including teaching for Southern.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of education?
I have served the past 4 years as a board member and am proud of the accomplishments we ,as a board , have achieved . A listing of those achievements will be available in the near future.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We have instituted several programs , including improving program in the classrooms and the development of athletic facilities at our two high schools. We have programs in place to keep parent informed and allow participation in school programs
3. .What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
We are being more transparent in what is going on in schools with the county website. More events at schools are involving parent participation. Greater communication between parents and teachers is encouraged. We also have several people employed as liaisons with the school communities.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
We adopted a board goal to have every student be able to read fluently by the end of second grade. Teachers are receiving additional training in upscale staff development programs. We have begun a program called camp success that involve ten days of classes to help student improve or catch up in areas of need.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Provide teachers with the materials and training needed. Encourage student attendance and optimize instructional time. Insure the students have a safe and secure environment to to work in.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Students need to be educated in all areas of drug prevention.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Increase student test scores. Develop athletic programs in the K-8 schools. Attract qualified teachers.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
We have new athletic facilities at both high schools and are in the process of upgrading the K-8 schools. A new CTE facility will be built in the near future at TVHS. The schools in in fair condition at this time and no major changes are need. However, all HVAC systems are to be replace soon as well as construction of outside classrooms.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
We need to make our schools and programs more attractive and I feel the programs we have in place an suggestions for future projects will be very acceptable to the citizens of our county.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Most of these issues have been addressed. We work closely with our county health officials and the State to insure we don’t have any deficiencies.