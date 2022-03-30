We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Eric Evans
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Lee District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Lenore
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 44
EDUCATION: 12+
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: General Sales Manager at Bruce Walters Ford.
FAMILY: wife, Loren Evans; children, Andrew Evans, Audrey Evans, Ashton Evans, Aaven Evans, Destiny Fitzpatrick; grandchild, Blakely Roberts.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Having two children who have already graduated from Mingo County Schools, and two children currently enrolled in Mingo County, and my wife being a teacher in Mingo County for over 16 years, I feel that my interest is more than most for this position.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
I want to be part of a team that works together to get things done for our students, teachers and staff.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
I think we need to evaluate kids at a younger age and steer them more towards a vocational path as college may not be for everyone.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
I know that parent/teacher conferences are scheduled. But, maybe adjust those so that parents that work can still be in contact with teachers, maybe using virtual or email. But that is something that would have to be discussed with other board members to come up with a good solution.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Hold everyone accountable from administration, staff, teachers, students and parents. Sadly, we live ion a world where many are not held accountable. Make sure that they are getting the help that they need, whether it’s teachers or title 1 or reading coaches. We need to do better job identifying students weaknesses at an early age.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
That would be a similar answer to the previous question in holing everyone more accountable. That would also help student achievement.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Random drug tests if a problem is suspected. Staff monitor bathrooms more while on breaks. Drug dog sweeps more often.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
To quit losing teachers at an alarming rate. Retain good teachers we currently have. Build on what we now have. Hold people accountable for the positions that they are in. If they are not up to the job, then find those who are up to the job.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
First and foremost, Tug Valley High needs its own vocational school. Then both high schools can have the time and space they need for proper vocational training. Also, our facility looked run down and I think there are things our maintenance department can do to make all of our schools look better.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Treat our teachers and staff with the respect they deserve. Be diligent in getting our kids up to standard. If we take care of our good teachers, we get children learning like they should. Then this issue would not be a problem in Mingo country.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
I think a deputy sheriff at each school is a good idea. Ongoing training of shooter drills. Each classroom with an inside door lock and window escape route. All these things would be good things to improve on.