NAME: Amy Dearfield Hannah
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Lee District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Elect Amy Dearfield-Hannah for Mingo County Board of Education
HOME CITY: Delbarton
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: Graduate of Williamson High School; Attended college at EKU and Marshall University, majoring in Business Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mingo County Family Resource Network Executive Director (26 years) and Williamson Health and Wellness Center Wellness Coordinator/Outreach Director.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce; Williamson Parks and Recreation; Mingo County Partners in Prevention; Head Start Policy Council; Magnolia Fair Festival; STOP Coalition.
FAMILY: husband, Ben Hannah; son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Mackenzie, Dara and Preslee Martin; daughter, Alexis Martin; bonus daughter and son, Bailey and Brody Hannah.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am running FOR our children and families, as well as our school personnel. I want to hear their voices as they express their concerns and represent them when they cannot be present. I want to celebrate with them in their successes and help them to find solutions when they are struggling. These children are our future leaders, and they deserve leaders who want to invest in them today.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
As a member of the Board of Education, the responsibility of the board is to approve or disprove items brought to the board by the superintendent. However, the board also acts as a policymaker, a financial overseer, an employer of over 500 employees, and, most importantly, a liaison between the school system and the public. Being an advocate for our children is a MUST!
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
While we should continue to support the programs that are in place, we also need to look outside of the box and see if there are other programs, new approaches or ideas that can prove to be beneficial for our students.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
While continunuing to have parent teacher conferences and maintaining social media pages, we should encourage more creative outreach activities/events to maintain contact with parents. We have a lot of granparents raising their grandchildren, who do not always navigate social media well. We need to be mindful of the lack of broadband access, as well, and work to connect with ALL families.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Standards and learning objectives are defined by the WV State Department of Education. By using data collected through testing and in-house academic performances, each school determines its course of action. The function of the BOE is to listen to administrators and staff to provide proper resources necessary to address deficiencies and to meet State BOE goals
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
The BOE affects student achievement by listening to concerns of administrators, teachers, county-based directors, parent groups, etc. so that the necessary elements are provided to improve student achievement. It is not the role of the BOE to micromanage the schools. However, the responsibility of the BOE is to hire highly qualified teachers and administrators
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Drug prevention programs, such as S.T.O.P. and Prestera, are in our schools already. Our schools need to take advantage of the resources these programs offer. We should also seize opportunities when presented to provide additional prevention and intervention education to the students. Additionally, the zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse must be enforced and must include anti-vaping and anti-tobacco policies.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The number one priority of any school system should be to prepare students for life after high school. Students, upon graduation, should be able to decide the direction they want to take- through career technical classes, college readiness classes, or a military career. No matter the direction, each student should have enough knowledge to make a decision.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
If elected, I will expect the superintendent and maintenance director to bring the BOE up-to-date on the system’s facilities. From research I have done, I understand that most schools have ventilation issues that became more of an issue during the pandemic. While campaigning, several people have expressed various concerns for their schools’ athletic facilities. Hopefully, we can address these issues
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
As the saying goes- you do you! The BOE and the entire school system must promote, publicize, and celebrate all the successes of the public schools. Also, since this legislation is draining funds along with students, the school system must spend wisely so all monies are used for the betterment of the students
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Every student and employee should be assured of coming to school in a safe building as well as a safe environment. After the past two years of the pandemic, we need to make mental health a priority for both our students and our staff!