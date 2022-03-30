We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Scott Grimmett
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Kermit-Harvey District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Elect Scott Grimmett for Mingo County BOE
HOME CITY: Lenore
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 45
EDUCATION: Graduate of Burch High School; Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education – Marshall University; Masters Degree in Special Education – West Virginia University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Teacher in Logan County.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Logan Middle School Faculty Senate President, WVEA Vice President, WVSSAC Baseball Umpire.
FAMILY: wife, Lisa Grimmett; children, Alisha Varney and Braylen Grimmett.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: To be a voice for all stakeholders including educators, service personnel, administrators, coaches, parents and students. Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and needs someone to be a voice for them with full transparency.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
To work with all stakeholders and to listen to concerns of those on the front lines to improve schools and provide students with the best resources possible to help them succeed. Our students are truly our future and who better than a teacher, teacher representative, sports official, parent, and former coach to represent the interest of our students and teachers.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
As educators we need to be building relationships with students, engage our students in the learning communities, inspire them and encourage them to participate in school events and community events. We need to expand vocational opportunities to middle school students.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
The first thing is to communicate often and to be transparent which leads to fostering a sense of trust. Teachers need to make parents feel important and encourage them to be involved in their child’s education. I am willing to set up listening sessions in each community of our school district.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
While the state guides and dictates our standards we need to trust in our educators to address any changes
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Expand vocational programs as a motivation to all students. Need to utilize time during the day and get back to basics. Move back schools start time in high schools to coincide with research. Four-day week for students, teachers working 5 days lessens the burden on teachers and is cost efficient for money to be used in other district areas.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Provide drug education in the classroom by educators who have relevant professional development. Make it accurate and relevant to real life while making it interactive and include decision making skills for students.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
We must improve our CTE curriculum, use school finances to improve our facilities, compensate our teachers and service personnel. We need to be moving our students toward a career and encouraging vocational education and moving our students towards the workforce.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Mingo County facilities have been neglected far too long. Matewan PreK-8 needs parking and driveway. Lenore’s roof needs repaired. Lenore and Gilbert need HVAC upgrades. Tug Valley needs CTE expansion, parking, and athletic facility upgrades. Mingo Central needs baseball and softball upgrades and pavement to the facilities. Burch PreK-8 needs baseball facilities. I intend to keep my promises if elected.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
We need to be prioritizing our public schools by presenting the impact and benefits schools provide. We need to make public schools a better product as were competing for public dollars. We need to make parent and students want to be part of public education. One way is to upgrade athletic facilities so they are not going to neighboring states.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Keeping schools safe and having students feeling safe in school is of the utmost importance. The presence of a Resource Officer is instrumental in improving the safety and having one in each school would be a priority. We must put faculty and students’ safety as a top priority. I fully endorse Resource Officers in schools that Sheriff Joe Smith implemented.