We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: James E. Baisden
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education Kermit-Harvey District
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Dingess
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 68
EDUCATION: Bachelors Degree in CTE Education.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Currently a member of the Mingo County BOE.
WORK HISTORY: Former General Manager of Carrols Inc., Owner and Operator of Dingess Service Center, Career and Technical Teacher, and Maintenance Direction of Mingo County Schools.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Former President of Dingess Midget League which I founded in 1981. Which has continued to our current time.
FAMILY: wife; Bonnie Baisden; sons, Bradley and Darin Baisden; grandchildren, Michael Baisden, Austin Baisden, Haylee Jo Baisden, Emily Baisden, Christian Runyon, Maddox Baisden, and Kaden Baisden.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My goal is to provide our educators with the best technology to assist and teach our students the skills and education needed to compete with other schools , and to make our schools safe and provide a safe learning environment for school, staff, and all students.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Ensure all policies are followed, provide tools needed for educators to meet their goals and needs, and to bring our Athletic Facilities up to date and able to compete with other counties.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Provide early intervention, make it more attainable for students to have better access to career and technical education, ensure that all high school students will have access to their career program of choice.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Expand social media access for school events, open schools back up to encourage parent-teacher meetings, provide access for parents to school web sites.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Curriculum is provided by the WV Department of Education. Standards cannot be changed but as educators we can make learning more obtainable by using all resources available to us and providing educators the tools, training, and resources needed.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Unfortunately, the Covid Pandemic has brought our students behind in their education. Programs such as Camp Success, summer school, and virtual learning will help aid our students in improving test scores.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Schools need to continue providing education in drug awareness. Teachers need to be provided with more training of warning signals and provide counseling as needed. Have local agencies come in to assist with education and prevention.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Address the weaknesses both emotional and academically that the Covid Pandemic has caused.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Over all our facilities are in good condition. During the past four years the BOE has installed numerous HVAC systems, installed new and safer entry ways. Improvements needed are more roofing replaced and to continue improving better athletic facilities.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
First of all, I'm in total support of public schools. We need to expand our career and technical education programs, increase and provide a wider variety of athletic programs, continue to offer our students access to college classes during high school.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
All schools should have an adequate security entrance set up with cameras, intercoms, and have an attendant present to maintain the security system at all times.