HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Rita Adams Hatfield
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Delbarton
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 69
EDUCATION: Burch High School, Diploma;
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Real Estate License Realtor, Hometown Real Estate, Inc., Associate Broker.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former Co-Owner, Atkins-Hatfield Realty, LLC
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: National Association of Realtors, Member of the Kanawha Valley MLS, Member of Connolly Memorial Baptist Church
ENDORSEMENTS: Mingo County Education Association, ATF-MINGO COUNTY
FAMILY: Husband, Juan Hatfield; sons, Rev. Michael Hatfield, Kevin Hatfield; grandchildren, Emilee, Michael II, Chloe, Drew, Devin, Dane, Dillon Hatfield, Peyton Cooley.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am excited to be a candidate for the Mingo County Board of Education. grew up in Mingo County where I attended Chafin Grade and Burch High Schools. I have 4 grandsons who attend Burch K4-8 and Mingo Central High Schools. I am an active volunteer in the area schools since my first child entered school in 1975. I am a volunteer reader and judge, PTO member, Beta Club chaperone and judge, active supporter of coaches, teachers, principals, administrators and service personnel.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Me being an advocate and voice for the teachers, administrators, service personnel and children. There is a need for them to be heard and respected; their opinion does matter since they are what make up our schools. I know I can make a difference by working with them to obtain the changes they feel necessary to make Mingo County Schools the best schools in WV.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
By meeting with the teachers and principals to get their input on what would help those students. It may be possible to have a time to meet with the parents and students to see what could be done to help their child stay in school. I would do my best as a BOE member to help them in any way possible.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
I would reach out to the parents and community members to come up with ideas that would include them in the decisions made by the school employees and the administrations. Mingo County has hardworking volunteers who care about our children. They work with the teachers and principals in all aspects allowed, to insure, that our children have all that can be provided to them.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
I would work with the teachers in whatever capacity to improve the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students. It's not only about how hard the curriculum is, it's also how much they comprehend, apply, analyze and evaluate using that knowledge.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
I would improve student achievement by talking with the teachers and principals on what we, as a team, could do to improve student achievement. I want them to know that I will do everything possible to help in any area they feel would improve the situation. I can say we have some of the best teachers and principals in West Virginia.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
As we know, drugs are an issue in our area. We need to get schools, parents and communities involved. To help solve the problem we need to work together, to instill a desire in our children to work and contribute in society.
7. Do you think schools should do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc.?
Yes. A possible solution is to offer strong support for community colleges and other institutions to offer more vocationally oriented apprenticeship programs that may lead to a college degree and prepare students for specific jobs.
8. How do you feel about the daily start times for county high schools?
It is scientifically proven that students learn better with a later start time. I suggest a start time of no earlier than 7:30 for high school and elementary students.