HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: Machelle McCormick
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Board of Education
HOME CITY: Williamson
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: 1986 graduate of Lenore High School. In 2007, I was awarded the Certificate of Distinction for completing the local Government Leadership Academy through WVU.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mingo County Assessor’s office, deputy assessor 17 years.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Brooks Dawahare’s and Walmart.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Mingo County Women’s Democrats, Williamson’s Wildwood Garden Club, Williamson Housing Authority Board Member for 10 years (served as the chair).
FAMILY: two sons, Jarrid and Seann McCormick.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My name is Machelle McCormick and I am asking for your support on Tuesday May 12, 2020 as I run for a seat on Mingo County’s Board Of Education. I am a lifelong resident of Mingo County, having lived in Williamson for the past 30 years. I am a mother, daughter, and a sister who will fight for your kids. I grew up in the Mingo County school system, attending Dingess Elementary and Lenore Junior High before graduating from Lenore High School in 1986. I have served as Deputy Assessor in the Mingo County courthouse for the past 17 years.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
I feel that I have the experience and willingness to work hard for our students, teachers and all Personnel. I will think with my own mind and my heart and I want to listen to all students teachers and personnel I want them to know that they have a voice.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Be proactive in the school system listen and work hard.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
As a parent it is your roll to help your children and if you see them struggle then go to school meet with Principals and teachers and get involved let them know to send you emails and any work that your child has not completed. It is up to a parent to make sure that the teachers know you want to be proactive.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
Go to meetings and learn all I can about what is available to our school system
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Make sure that I get into the schools meet the teachers listen to their advice and the children’s advice. Let them have a voice.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I think random times through the year the police should bring in the drug dog. I know it’s a scary situation but if it is random it may deter the presence of drugs in the schools.
7. Do you think schools should do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc.?
Absolutely I work for the Assessor’s office and young adults just getting out of school have no idea about taxes or how they even work. I think they should be more prepared for the life ahead of them.
8. How do you feel about the daily start times for county high schools?
This is a tough decision. It is something Board members should work with Transportation director, Principals and Central Office and Bus Drivers to come up with a decision.