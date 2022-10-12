Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in November for the unexpired Mingo County Commission term on the general election ballot. This seat was left open by the passing of former Commissioner Gavin Smith, and the general election winner will serve through 2026.

Republican Russell L. Deskins of Lenore works in the paving business. Deskins secured his party’s nomination in the May primary election.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

