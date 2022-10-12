WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in November for the unexpired Mingo County Commission term on the general election ballot. This seat was left open by the passing of former Commissioner Gavin Smith, and the general election winner will serve through 2026.
Republican Russell L. Deskins of Lenore works in the paving business. Deskins secured his party’s nomination in the May primary election.
“I’ve been in business my whole life,” Deskins said. “For 25 years I owned a reclamation company and worked 75 people on a payroll for 25 years. I got out of that business, and now I’m in the paving business.”
Deskins said he thinks there needs to be collaboration between the county and federal elected officials to discuss how more jobs can be brought into the area.
“I’m a businessperson, and I’m open to talking to Joe Manchin and Shelley [Moore Capito],” Deskins said. “I’m wanting to talk to those people and see what I can do to get us some jobs into Mingo County. We’re losing people by the thousands every year. If we don’t get a tax base in here, we’re going to end with there being no more Mingo County. We’ve got a drug problem, but if we can get some jobs in here and get some revenue into the county, that’s going to take care of about 90 percent of our problem.”
Deskins also said the county needs recycling centers to help address the litter and garbage problem across the county.
“I’m wanting to get the recycle and transfer stations put in,” Deskins said. “One on Buck Harless, and then we need one probably up close to the new school up at Gilbert, Mingo Central.”
Deskins said he thinks it’s time for something different in this county and for new leadership to examine existing programs to see what is working and what needs to change for progress to be made.
“I’ve got a lot of ideas,” Deskins said. “If I can get a seat at the table, I think I can help us. All I need is a chance, and if the Mingo County voters will give me a chance, then I can produce.”
Democrat Nathan Brown of Lenore was unopposed in the May primary. He works as a lawyer in Williamson.
“Once I got out of high school, I worked in the coal industry for approximately 12 years,” Brown said. “I worked underground as a coal miner, and I worked in management as well. During that period, I put myself through school.”
Brown as also served two terms in the West Virginia Legislature representing the 20th district. He chose not to seek re-election this year to instead pursue the county commission seat.
“Primarily, I wanted to try to get into a role that allowed a better ability to serve people more locally,” Brown said. “In the state legislature you’re really tasked with writing West Virginia law that governs everyone in the state. I felt I could make a better impact on Mingo County as a commissioner versus a legislator.”
Brown also addressed the litter issue as a major issue that needs to be addressed. He also mentioned the growing jail bill, which he said he feels the state needs to reassess the system for after the implementation of regional jails.
“One of the things we’ve got to do, is we’ve got to find a way to patrol our litter problem,” Brown said. “We’ve got to look at things such as transfer stations. We’ve got to look at litter control as part of community service. We also need to focus on the jail bill. The jail bill for the county costs a lot of money. A lot of taxpayer resources go into housing inmates.”
Brown said he thinks his personal and professional experience make him the best fit for the job.
“I just think that I have a better skillset as a lawyer and a business operator,” Brown said. “I’m a father and grandfather. I’ve got a vested interest in seeing Mingo County do well. My kids all live in Mingo County. I have experience with budgets, which is a big part of Mingo County Commission. I understand and can interpret law.”
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is offered Oct. 26-Nov. 5.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
