WILLIAMSON — Two candidates have filed to run in the May 10 Democratic primary for Mingo County Clerk — Larry “Yogi” Croaff and Renee Smith.
Incumbent Larry “Yogi” Croaff was elected to the seat two years ago for the unfinished term of Jim Hatfield, who resigned in 2018.
“I graduated from Matewan High School,” Croaff said. “I studied criminal justice. I became a Matewan police officer. I served two years, and then I became a court bailiff.”
Croaff, who resides in Edgarton, said his hope is to continue to modernize his office and make information more accessible.
“If re-elected to my current position, I hope to have everything put online,” Croaff said. “When I started we were at 1%. We now have 55% of all our deeds digitized. I’d like to complete that.”
Croaff said his time working in the courthouse is how he decided to run two years ago.
“I was a bailiff doing security on the door of the courthouse,” Croaff said. “I really enjoyed the county clerk’s office because it’s where democracy begins at, and I really enjoyed that office.”
Croaff said some major undertakings during his administration have included redistricting and cleaning up the voter rolls, which removes inactive and deceased individuals from the registered voter list in the county.
“We took over 7,000 people off the voting rolls,” Croaff said. “With the budget being drastically cut, it was just three of us in the office. As clerk I’ve had to step up to the plate and work.”
Challenger Renee Smith, of Kermit, worked in the Mingo County Clerk’s office for three years under Hatfield’s administration.
“I moved to work as a deputy clerk in the magistrate court for five years,” Smith said. “I recently just left them, and I am unemployed at this time.”
Smith echoed the sentiments of making documents held by the clerk’s office more accessible online.
“I would like to bring the office up to date,” Smith said. “I would love to be able for people in like Gilbert and Isaban to be able to get some documents they need offline instead of driving 45 minutes over to the courthouse to pick up a simple sheet of paper. I would like the public to be able to have access to get copies of their deeds or birth certificates or marriage certificates online.”
Smith said she considered applying for the appointment to the vacancy that was held by Judy Harvey from 2018 until the special election in 2020.
“It’s just something that I’ve wanted to do,” Smith said.
Smith said she thinks her background would help her bring a lot to the table if she were elected to the office.
“I have a bachelor’s degree in management, so I think that helps,” Smith said. “I am very respectful. I treat people with kindness. I just think I would bring a lot to the office.”
Republican Bethany Goad Cisco is unopposed in her party’s primary. She will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November’s general election.