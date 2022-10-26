Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Democrat Doug Kirk is challenging incumbent Republican candidate Thomas Taylor in the general election for a seat on the Mingo County Commission.

Taylor, who currently serves as commission president, owns Graylor Enterprise and lives in Williamson.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

