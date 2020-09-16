DANVILLE — Cameras that were placed around a residence of a homeowner helped the Danville Police Department identify a man they say stole an ATV vehicle.
Richard Doyle Workman Jr., 22, of Danville, was arrested and charged with grand larceny on Aug. 14 in relation to an incident that occurred on Marshall Avenue on or near the date of Aug. 10.
According to a criminal complaint that was prepared by Patrolman J. Puckett, after reviewing security footage obtained by the homeowner, the accused was identified as the perpetrator of the theft.
As of CVN print deadline, Workman was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $22,500 surety/cash bond.