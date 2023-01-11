Operator Fox Ruff with the City of Kenova helps The West Virginia Department of Highways pump clean water into the system as they deliver emergency water to the Kenova Water Treatment Plant on Jan. 12, 2018.
KENOVA — A marine business whose towboat leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Big Sandy River in 2018, affecting thousands of Wayne County residents, is facing criminal charges.
Criminal charges were unsealed for David K. Smith, Western River Assets and River Marine Enterprises on Friday. Each faces charges of negligent discharge of oil in a harmful quantity and discharge of refuse into navigable waters.
The charges come as a result of a January 2018 spill caused when a the Gate City, sank in the Big Sandy River, spilling thousands of gallons of oil and fuel into the waterway used for intake by Kenova’s water system.
Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, the charges were filed by way of information, which bypassed a grand jury presentment. An information is a way of formally charging someone but does not indicate guilt or innocence.
In a separate civil lawsuit seeking $1.8 million in cleanup costs incurred, Western River Assets and River Marine Enterprises, companies based in Ashland and Paducah, Kentucky, are also accused of violating the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
government is seeking a default judgment in the case after the companies failed to reply to the lawsuit. An affidavit filed in the civil case said On Nov. 27, 2017, Gate City, an unregistered vessel, and UTV Anna C, also owned by the defendants, were found tied off to each other near mile marker 8 on the Big Sandy River in states of significant disrepair.
While a notice was issued to the companies seeking the boats be brought into compliance, the Gate City sank Jan. 10, 2018, at its moorings and discharged an estimated 5,000 gallons of oil and diesel fuel into the water.
About 4,000 customers in the Kenova Water System were affected as a result. While intakes were closed before oil could get into the water plant, the city had to contract companies to bring in six 8,000-gallon tanker trucks to pump water into its water tanks.
In all, the plant was shut down for 36 hours and underwent extensive testing to ensure water was safe for customers.
The affidavit said the federal government had to foot the $1.8 million bill after River Marine’s insurance carrier denied coverage due to the vessel’s dilapidated condition. Boats took the Gate City to a shipyard on March 7, 2018, where it was cleaned and salvage equipment demobilized.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.