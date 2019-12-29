NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East doesn’t necessarily need a signature win. The Warriors have had those over the years.
But Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks allows that winning one of the games he has seen slip away in the early portion of this season would be nice.
The latest was in the first round of the inaugural E-Z- Stop Christmas Classic. On Friday night the Warriors fell to Patriot High, Virginia, 60-54 and on Saturday it was a 64-55 loss to Virginia’s largest high school, T.C. Williams. That dropped the Warriors’ record to 1-4 on the season.
“I feel in the three games we’ve lost, we are better than the teams we have played, that’s just the way I feel,” Brooks said Friday. “And that’s Henderson Collegiate, Bluefield and now tonight.”
At that point, it was a missed floater in the lane from a late tie against Henderson, an overtime loss to Bluefield when the Beavers Kaulin Parris hit a buzzer-beating, game-tying 3-pointer on a second chance on the final possession and Friday a six-point loss in a game where the Warriors outplayed their bigger counterparts during large chunks of the game.
But they never could put the Pioneers away.
That turned out to be huge.
The Warriors led 18-14 at the break, that in itself was a surprise as neither team shot the ball well.
“That’s normally a quarter for us,” Brooks said of the offensive output, “but I thought that our defense played really well in that first half. But in the second half, we had some mental mistakes down the stretch and those hurt us.”
McQuade Canada, who had a game-high 24 points, including five 3s, said Patriot deserved the credit.
“They just made good plays, man,” Canada said. “They saw the 2-3 defense the whole game and they figured out how to beat it and they executed and hit shots.”
The Warriors were within 30-29 in the third when the Pioneers went on a 10-2 run to end the third and they expanded the lead to 45-33. But the Warriors cut that in half. They went to the fourth and were behind by five, but the Pioneers hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final 1:28 to seal the win.
“I just think we have to finish the game off, keep scoring, play better defense, that’s what it boils down to,” Canada said.
Zach Blue and Chad Watson led the Pioneers with 16 points each.
In addition to Canada, seniors Jake Bishop and Caden Lookabill had nine points each and Chase York added seven.
Against T.C. Williams, the Warriors again never let the game get out of control.
The Titans led by just two at the break after the teams traded the lead four times and the game was tied on five occasions.
Canada, who had six 3s in the game and 20 points, made a 3 to cut the lead to two, 43-41, but again, the Titans answered with a run to go up 52-43. Another 7-0 run by the fourth, ending with a Canada 3, made it 52-50.
Again, good free throw shooting by the opponent doomed the Warriors. Down the stretch the Titans made a free-throw injected run, 12-5, was enough to hold off the Warriors. T.C. Williams made 8 of 9 free throws.
Canada had 44 points in the two games and aide from Caden Lookabill who had 10 Saturday, he was the only player in double figures for Wyoming East in the tournament.
“We just got stagnant on offense,” Brooks said. “We’re just standing and watching McQuade dribble. We run a lot of 5-out offense or 4-out, 1-in and I give them a little freedom but if we don’t start moving and cutting and helping McQuade out we’re going to have to get out of that and just start calling set after set.”
The Warriors face a tough road at the New River CTC this week at the Armory facing Shady Spring and Westside.
Saturday
T.C. Williams 64, Wyoming East 55
T.C. Williams (6-2): Torrence Horton 7 0-0 15, Michael Henderson 4 4-6 13, Takeo Carpenter 1 3-3 5, Will Kent 0 0-0 0, Ricardo Ross 2 0-0 5, Ahmad Rauf 1 0-0 3, Michael Teal 3 5-6 13, Rakeb Worku 4 2-2 10, E. Maycie 0 0-0 0, Braden Porterfield 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 14-19 64
Wyoming East (1-4): Chase York 2 2-2 6, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Caden Lookabill 4 0-0 10, McQuade Canada 7 0-0 20, Tanner Whitten 3 2-4 8, Jacob Bishop 4 0-0 8, Anthony Martin 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 21 5-8 55.
TC Williams: 8 18 20 18 — 64
Wyoming East: 10 14 17 14 — 55
Three-point field goals: TCW 6 (Horton 1, Henderson 1, Ross 1, Rauf 1, Teal 2), WE: 8 (Lookabill 2, Canada 6) Fouled out — None.
Friday
Patriot, Virginia 60, Wyoming East 54
Wyoming East (1-3): Chase York 3 1-1 7, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Caden Lookabill 3 1-2 9, McQuade Canada 9 1-3 24, Tanner Whitten 1 1-2 4, Jacob Bishop 4 1-2 9, Anthony Martin 0 1-3 1. TOTALS: 20 6-13 54
Patriot (6-4): Ellis Nayeli 1 0-0 2, Zach Blue 4 5-6 16, Chad Watson 5 4-6 16, Allen Davis 3 1-1 7, Trey Nelson 1 5-6 8, Nasir Coleman 0 0-0 0. Mike Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ford 2 0-0 4, Darrel Johnson 3 1-2 7. TOTALS: 19 16-21 60.
Wyoming East: 8 10 13 23 — 54
Patriot: 8 6 26 20 — 60
Three-point field goals: WE: 8 (Lookabill 2, Canada 5, Whitten 1). P: 6 (Blue 3, Watson 2 Nelson 1) Fouled out — Miller, Lookabill.