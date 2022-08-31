This file photo from Aug. 9, 2021 signifies the date in which Kenova Water Works was granted The American Rescue Plan Act monies via Wayne County Commission to provide a new water line along Bridge Branch.
Residents in the Centerville area of Wayne are concerned with what they say is a year-long delay in the Kenova Water Works supplying them with city water services.
Multiple residents attended the Kenova City County meeting Aug. 18 to ask officials what’s the delay with bringing water to Bridge Branch Road, located in the Centerville area of Wayne County.
For years, residents have been forced to haul water and collect rain water due to no city- or district-connected services.
In August 2021, the Wayne County Commission approved the start of the $80,000 project with expectations to begin in “September or October.”
But over a year later, residents are still without water services and still forced to haul and collect water.
Age was cited as a main concern for the area, as many of the residents are older and the work to supply themselves with water has become too hard.
“I would like to have water services before I die, and I don’t know how much longer I have,” Thomas Davenport said.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said the reason for the delay is because the job was planned in-house to save the county money, but Kenova Water Works employees have to give priority to existing customers first.
“You are going to get water, and I know it is frustrating to wait, but we have to take care of what customers we have now and the problems that arise on a daily basis before we can get to you all,” he said.
Kenova Council members urged residents to hold on “just a little longer,” as this is the closest they have ever been to having city water services.
Residents, however, said they just want answers and they want water.
“We have been told by other people they were going to start on this date and that date and here we are a year later with no water still,” Davenport said. “We want a date, a time, we want to know when this is finally happening.”
According to the Wayne County Commission, the funds were appropriated for the project; however, as far as a deadline for completion, there isn’t one specified.
“There isn’t a completion date specified in the contract for the project, as Kenova Water Works volunteered to complete the work whenever time allowed them to do so,” County Administrator Jimmy Boggs said. “The only time constraints Kenova must consider is the deadline specified for use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds which still has plenty of time for completion.”
Boggs said, though, Kenova Water Works did say it intended to complete the work by spring 2022, the commission understood that all existing customers and work orders with already established locations would be top priority.
Bias told residents service is coming — the money was appropriated for the Bridge Branch project specifically, there just isn’t a completion date yet.