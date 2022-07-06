Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Zachary Ray Peters, 32, to Ciera Austin Mae Bias, 30

Troy Lewis Goodson, 41, to Catherine Jarrell, 39

James Andrew Buckner, 47, to Linda Lee Hedrick, 44

Brenten Chadwick Viars, 30, to Donna Joy Turner, 31

Kayla Jean Roberts, 26, to Talazia Michelle Walther, 22

Jordan Matthew Clark, 23, to Hannah Nicole Rose, 21

Ricky Lynn Cooper III, 23, to Annie Nichole Hughes, 19

Michael Ryan Sidenbender, 40, to Tara Jo Nelson, 43

James William Thompson, 67, to Misty Dawn Bradley, 46

Richard Dale Turner, 40, to Shandee Ann Price, 43

Tyler Matthew Mays, 21, to Jersey Marie Wall, 20

Nicholas Shane Sperry, 27, to Jenny Louise Hall, 22

Trenton Alan Cremeans, 21, to Skylar Paige Blair, 19

Levi William Jarrell, 45, to Samantha Marie Chambers, 47

Andrew David Jarrell, 21, to Hallee Jade Adkins, 19

Robert Winfield Gray, 82, to Nancy Jone Hall, 72

Christopher Michael Brown, 34, to Miranda Kay Dickens, 27

George Aaron Workman, 36, to Carolyn Denise Askins, 37

DIVORCES

Virginia Athern Bentler from James Robert Bentler

Teaira Mare White from Christopher Warren White

Lori Ellen Wiles from James Andrew Wiles

