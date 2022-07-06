Boone County Courthouse records pperry Author email Jul 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zachary Ray Peters, 32, to Ciera Austin Mae Bias, 30Troy Lewis Goodson, 41, to Catherine Jarrell, 39James Andrew Buckner, 47, to Linda Lee Hedrick, 44Brenten Chadwick Viars, 30, to Donna Joy Turner, 31Kayla Jean Roberts, 26, to Talazia Michelle Walther, 22Jordan Matthew Clark, 23, to Hannah Nicole Rose, 21Ricky Lynn Cooper III, 23, to Annie Nichole Hughes, 19Michael Ryan Sidenbender, 40, to Tara Jo Nelson, 43James William Thompson, 67, to Misty Dawn Bradley, 46Richard Dale Turner, 40, to Shandee Ann Price, 43Tyler Matthew Mays, 21, to Jersey Marie Wall, 20 Nicholas Shane Sperry, 27, to Jenny Louise Hall, 22Trenton Alan Cremeans, 21, to Skylar Paige Blair, 19Levi William Jarrell, 45, to Samantha Marie Chambers, 47Andrew David Jarrell, 21, to Hallee Jade Adkins, 19Robert Winfield Gray, 82, to Nancy Jone Hall, 72Christopher Michael Brown, 34, to Miranda Kay Dickens, 27George Aaron Workman, 36, to Carolyn Denise Askins, 37DIVORCESVirginia Athern Bentler from James Robert BentlerTeaira Mare White from Christopher Warren WhiteLori Ellen Wiles from James Andrew Wiles Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save pperry Author email Follow pperry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Obituaries CLARA BRUMFIELD MARTIN JOYCE ELAINE GIBSON BROWNING BERNICE KIRK JAN KEITH CISCO JOHN LOREN HATFIELD JULIUS MAY DOROTHY MARIE MARCUM McCOY RONALD EUGENE NEWSOME VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Online Poll July is National Ice Cream Month. Which is your favorite flavor? You voted: Chocolate Vanilla Strawberry Mint chocolate chip Cookie dough Other (tell us in the comments) Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WDNnews Stocks Market Data by TradingView