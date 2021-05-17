BILLY HATFIELD, 61, of Ben Creek, W.Va., husband of Teresa Baisden Hatfield, died May 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner and heavy equipment operator, retired from M&H Trucking. At his request, cremation will take place and no service will be conducted. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
