BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville Civil War Days is set for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23, at Barboursville City Park.

Sponsored by the City of Barboursville, the event commemorates two Civil War battles that occurred in Barboursville, the first on July 13, 1861, and the second on Sept. 8, 1862.

