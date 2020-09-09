CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office’s work to root out consumer, disability and Medicaid fraud will soon surpass $410 million saved since 2013.
Savings and funds secured since early July pushed the amount to $409.7 million, according to a news release. That includes payments to the state, consumer restitution and related relief, in-kind compensation, recovered funds and projected savings for the state and federal government.
“Our success puts money back into the pockets of West Virginians," Morrisey said. "This includes restitution and debt cancellation for fraud victims, millions to improve high-speed internet access, monies to fight the scourge of prescription opioid abuse as well as funding to protect those on Social Security and Medicaid."
When factoring in office efforts to enforce the tobacco settlement and preserve funding for the state and its political subdivisions, the total yield for consumers and taxpayers exceeds $1 billion.
Specifically, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has generated more than $374.35 million since 2013. That includes $37.3 million in canceled debt for consumers, along with broadband expansion and other in-kind compensation valued at more than $166.5 million.
The Attorney General's office has returned $52.6 million to state coffers, according to the release, and a partnership with the Social Security Administration has generated $23.06 million in disability fraud savings since West Virginia joined the program in December 2015.
More recently, the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered nearly $12.3 million since the Attorney General’s Office assumed control of the unit Oct. 1, 2019.