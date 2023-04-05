Arlene Moore, 52, works at the Charleston DMV office. Years ago, when receiving her driver’s license, Moore checked the box to become an organ donor. Little did she know how someone else checking that box would save her life.
After a lung biopsy in 2019, doctors told her she would need a lung transplant within the next 10 years because she had pulmonary fibrosis, an idiopathic lung disease that her mother was also diagnosed with years before. There is no cure for the disease — only management with medications. None of the three medications used to treat the disease worked for her.
She received a referral from her doctor in Morgantown to the Cleveland Clinic in January 2020. In November 2020, her health began to decline rapidly from the disease, and by Christmas she was “barely holding on.” Moore’s transplant date was moved to 2021, when she was admitted to the hospital. Staying in the hospital was particularly difficult, because there was an indefinite no-visitation policy due to the pandemic, and Moore did not want to die without being able to see her family.
Before being admitted in January 2021, she went home for a weekend to say goodbye for what she thought might be the final time. She spent the next eight months in the hospital. She was put on the list as a candidate for transplant in early February. On the 13th, she got a call that they had a set of lungs for her, but it ended up falling through because the lungs weren’t viable for transplant. The same thing happened again about a month later in March.
“The first blow was really hard. The second blow was even harder because then you begin to wonder. Every day you’re getting worse and worse and worse, and you’re wondering if your time is ever gonna come or if your time is gonna run out,” she said.
She ended up having a transplant on May 4, 2021. When she went through the operating room to have the transplant, she had hours to live. Many complications kept her in the hospital after the transplant.
“It was almost like a miracle that it even happened the way that it happened,” she said.
She says organ donation is more common than people think.
“I’ve run into more people that are recipients of organs than I ever knew was out there,” she said.
She recognizes that she can’t push her views on everyone, but she wishes more people would consider becoming an organ donor.
To people who are hesitant to become organ donors, she would tell them that “it does save lives.”
She hopes her personal story will change someone’s mind.
“I understand that somebody had to die in order for me to get these lungs. I struggled with that a lot,” she said.
While in the hospital, a psychologist came to talk to her every day about how she was feeling.
“That person wanted to give a gift to somebody else in order for their life to continue on,” he told her.
She says she cherishes that gift every day. She has a saying written in places all over her house and in her office. It’s something she actually says every morning when she wakes up: “I’m thankful and I’m grateful and I’m blessed.” And when she repeats that, she thinks about the donor who saved her life.
“They gave me the greatest gift that a person can give,” she said.
She doesn’t know who donated her lungs, but she has written a letter that will go to the donor’s family. They will decide whether they want to reach out to Moore.
April is National Donate Life Month, and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) is working to promote awareness about this life-saving choice.
There are two big misconceptions about organ donation. The first one is that hospitals and medical professionals don’t try as hard to save people who are organ donors.
“That is totally not true. The hospital staff are there to save the life that is in front of them; they don’t even know at that point if you are an organ donor,” said Cheryl King, the West Virginia community outreach coordinator for CORE.
King says that aside from that being unethical, there is a lot more that goes into matching a donor and a recipient. As evidenced by Moore’s story, sometimes what was thought to match doesn’t end up working out.
The second misconception is that people think they are too sick, unhealthy or old to be an organ donor. Two years ago, a 95-year-old World War veteran from West Virginia donated his liver to a woman who lived in Florida.