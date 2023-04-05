Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Arlene Moore, 52, works at the Charleston DMV office. Years ago, when receiving her driver’s license, Moore checked the box to become an organ donor. Little did she know how someone else checking that box would save her life.

After a lung biopsy in 2019, doctors told her she would need a lung transplant within the next 10 years because she had pulmonary fibrosis, an idiopathic lung disease that her mother was also diagnosed with years before. There is no cure for the disease — only management with medications. None of the three medications used to treat the disease worked for her.

