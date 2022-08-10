Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were honored for winning the AA State Championship as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel. From left are, {span}Assistant Coach Bill Roberson, Head Coach Allan Hatcher, Brian Haney, John Panos, Assistant Coach Hank Bowen, John Michael Phillips, John Mark Copley and Jamie Phillips.{/span}
WILLIAMSON — Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were back in town this past weekend as they were honored for winning the AA State Championship.
The recognition came as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel.
That year the Wolfpack went 25-2 and defeated AA power Northfork 66-60 in the title game. They defeated the Blue Demons three times that season and also topped rival Logan twice. The Wildcats also won the Class AAA title that season.
Members of the team who were present were Assistant Coach Bill Roberson, Head Coach Allan Hatcher, Brian Haney, John Panos, Assistant Coach Hank Bowen, John Michael Phillips, John Mark Copley and Jamie Phillips.
Several other team members who were not in attendance were 1983 Player of the Year and current Marshall assistant Mark Cline, starting guard Walt Childress and 6th man the late Stevie Thorn.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.